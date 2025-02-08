Sam Konstas breaks silence after getting dropped from squad mid-series

Australia batter Sam Konstas has reacted to his premature departure from the squad amid the side’s Test away series against Sri Lanka.

Konstas made his whirlwind Test debut in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy against India and was selected in the Australia squad for their ongoing tour of Sri Lanka.

However, he was sidelined to make way for experienced batter Travis Head at the opening position in the first Test.

The 19-year-old was then sent back to Australia to play in the Sheffield Shield with his returning game against Queensland scheduled at the Gabba.

Following his arrival back home, Sam Konstas addressed the decision to drop him in favour of Travis Head as an opener.

“I felt like I was very privileged to be in the squad. And obviously learning from the best players like Steve Smith, Travis Head and Usman Khawaja and how their methods are different in those conditions. I learnt quite a bit,” the Australia batter said.

“I understood the reasons why. For me, it is just a great learning curve and if I do get another opportunity with the Test team I will grab it with both hands,” Sam Konstas said.

The decision to promote Travis Head to the top was backed by his previous records against host countries on the sub-continent.

Sam Konstas agreed with the decision, saying, “I understand why Travis Head opened the batting because he is a legend of the game and he has been dominating.”

Pertinent to note here that Konstas came into the limelight by taking on Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah in his debut game during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

He hit the headlines when Indian batsman Virat Kohli shoulder-barged him during the Melbourne Test and was later involved in a heated exchange with Jasprit Bumrah in the final Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy at the SCG.