Samantha Prabhu borrows 25 crores from superstar for Myositis treatment?

South Indian actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu breaks silence on the reports of getting INR25 crores from a Telugu superstar for treating her Myositis.

A report from an Indian tabloid has been going viral for the past few days, which claimed Samantha, who is currently on a hiatus to get treated for her autoimmune health condition, has borrowed a huge sum of INR25 crore from an unmentioned Telugu superstar for her treatment.

Taking to her Instagram stories on Saturday morning, the ‘Oo Antava’ girl from Allu Arjun’s mega-hit ‘Pushpa’, rubbished the reports and urged media portals for responsible reporting.

“25 crore to treat Myositis!? Someone got you a pretty bad deal. I am glad I am only spending the smallest fraction of that,” she wrote in the text story. “And, I don’t think I was paid in marbles for all the work I’ve done in my career. So, I can easily take care of myself. Thank you.” Samantha continued, “Myosotis is a condition thousands suffer from. Let’s please be responsible with the information we put out regarding the treatment.”

For the unversed, the actor was diagnosed with an autoimmune condition called Myositis last year, after going through a divorce from her ex-husband, actor Naga Chaitanya.

Last month, it was reported that Samantha would take some time off from work after ‘Kushi’ with heartthrob Vijay Deverakonda and the Indian adaptation of Amazon Prime’s ‘Citadel’, with Varun Dhawan.

She started the sabbatical with a much-needed getaway to Bali, Indonesia with her friends.

