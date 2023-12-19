Thinking about marrying again? Samantha Prabhu breaks silence

South Indian actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu reveals if she planning to get married again after her divorce from fellow celebrity Naga Chaitanya.

In a recently held AMA (Ask Me Anything) session on her Instagram stories, Samantha was asked by one of her followers if she has plans to get married once again. However, it was her witty reply which broke the internet.

In response to “Don’t you think about marrying again?” the ‘Pushpa’ star wrote, “Would be a bad investment according to the statistics.” She even went ahead and added the data regarding divorce statistics in her response.

Answering some other followers’ questions, Samantha admitted that while she does believe in miracles, she is manifesting ‘good health’ for the forthcoming year.

For the unversed, Samantha Prabhu married her debut co-star Naga Chaitanya, son of Telugu cinema veteran Nagarjuna, in 2017. They confirmed their separation and divorce in October 2021, after four year years of marriage.

On the work front, Samantha was last seen in the rom-com flick ‘Kushi’, co-starring South cinema heartthrob Vijay Deverakonda. Next, she has an Indian adaptation of Amazon Prime’s web series ‘Citadel’, with Varun Dhawan, and her bilingual Hollywood debut, ‘Chennai Stories’, in the pipeline.

