Samantha Ruth Prabhu replies to producer over statements on career

India actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu wrote a subliminal message against Telugu producer Chitti Babu after his statements about her career.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

Chitti Babu had said that Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s career as an actor was over. He said that the ‘Pushpa: The Rise‘ star should play any role instead of being selective.

“Every time sentiment will not work,” he said. “If the role and film are good, people will watch. All these are cheap and insane acts. I wonder how Samantha who lost her heroine status suited for the role of Shakuntala. I do not have any interest in ‘Shaakuntalam‘.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Samantha (@samantharuthprabhuoffl)

Samantha Ruth Prabhu seemingly took a dig at him in an Instagram post. She used the song’s lyrics as her message towards the producer.

Related – Samantha Ruth Prabhu teams up with Varun Dhawan for ‘Citadel’

“But you know if you talk all the time…You will never hear what anybody else has to say…And therefore, all you’ll have to talk about is your own conversation…The same is true for people who think all the time…That means, when I use the word, “Think”, talking to yourself…Sub-vocal conversation…The constant chit-chat of symbols and images…And talk and words inside your skull…Now, if you do that all the time…You’ll find that you’ve nothing to think about except thinking…And just as you have to stop talking to hear what I have to say…You have to stop thinking to find out what life is about,” the lyrics read.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Samantha is awaiting the release of her Telugu language film ‘Kushi’ with heartthrob Vijay Deverakonda. The diva will play the main role in the Indian adaptation of Amazon Prime’s ‘Citadel’, with Varun Dhawan.

Comments