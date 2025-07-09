PM welcomes ANP leader Samar Bilour in PML-N

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday welcomed Samar Haroon Bilour, Awami National Party’s (ANP) leader, who formally joined the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) in a meeting here at the Prime Minister’s House.

The Awami National Party (ANP) has suffered a significant political blow in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as its key party leader, Samar Bilour has officially joined the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N). Samar Bilour is the widow of Haroon Bilour and daughter-in-law of the late Bashir Bilour.

Samar Haroon Bilour lauded Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s leadership, describing it as instrumental in steering the country towards economic stability and growth. She praised the government’s pro-people budget and commitment to national development, a PM Office news release said.

“I want to see Khyber Pakhtunkhwa follow the path of development seen in Punjab and at the federal level,” said Samar Haroon Bilour, affirming her dedication to serving the people of the province alongside the party leadership.

Welcoming Samar Haroon into the party fold, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed his best wishes for her future and commended her commitment to public service.

He also paid tribute to the legacy of the Bilour family, acknowledging their sacrifices and contributions to Pakistan’s democratic and political journey.

She was accompanied by Saeeda Jamshed and Jamshed Mohmand. The meeting was also attended by senior PML-N leaders, including Adviser to the Prime Minister Rana Sanaullah, Federal Minister for Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan Affairs and PML-N KP President Engineer Amir Muqam, Federal Minister for Religious Affairs Sardar Muhammad Yousaf, Minister for Public Affairs Rana Mubashir, and PML-N KP General Secretary Murtaza Javed Abbasi.

Samar Bilour, a former Member of the Provincial Assembly (MPA), had previously distanced herself from ANP activities due to internal differences with the party leadership.

Samar Haroon Bilour’s switch to PML-N comes just a day before the 7th death anniversary of her husband Haroon Bilour, who was martyred in a suicide attack during the 2018 election campaign.