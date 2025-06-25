Samar Jafri lived the dream of every Messi fan

Young star Samar Abbas Jafri, aka everyone’s favourite Wali Jahangir of ‘Parwarish’, has just lived a dream of every Lionel Messi fan ever.

A die-hard fan of Argentine football star Lionel Messi, Samar Jafri fulfilled his lifelong dream of watching his idol play live, only a few meters away from him, he shared on Instagram.

“- I went to watch my Idol play, Lionel Messi,” Jafri shared on the social site, with a sneak peek of him, wearing Messi’s No. 10 jersey, as he watched the Inter Miami star play for the club at the Chase Stadium of Florida during his recent U.S. trip.

“I grew up watching him on my TV and phone. I started watching football because of him. I started playing football because of him. I started loving football because of him,” he added. “From collecting his posters, his shoes and putting his pictures on the dp and on my phone wallpaper to here watching him play a couple of meters away from me. Still in disbelief that this happened or probably was a dream for sure.”

“My world has changed after this game. One big wish, ticked off the checklist. GOAT – Messi,” the ‘Mayi Ri’ star concluded.

On the work front, Samar Jafri is currently winning acclaim for his performance in the trending drama serial ‘Parwarish’, co-starring Aina Asif. The ensemble cast of the play also features Naumaan Ijaz, Savera Nadeem, Shamim Hilaly, Saad Zameer Fareedi, Reham Rafiq, Nazr-ul-Hasan, Bakhtawar Mazhar, Nooray Zeeshan, Haleema Ali, Arshad Mehmood, Saman Ansari and Abul Hasan.

The Meesam Naqvi directorial, written by Kiran Siddiqui, airs every Monday and Tuesday at 8 p.m. only on ARY Digital.

