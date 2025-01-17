web analytics
Samar Khan: Pakistani mountaineer scales South America’s highest peak

Pakistani mountaineer Samar Khan has successfully reached the summit of Mount Aconcagua, the highest peak in South America, situated in Argentina at an elevation of 6,961 meters.

Samar Khan achieved this extraordinary feat while braving challenging weather conditions marked by strong winds. Speaking about her accomplishment, the adventurer expressed gratitude:

“I am thankful to Almighty Allah for granting me the strength and opportunity to achieve this milestone. This honor was made possible by His blessings and the prayers of my parents, relatives, and well-wishers.”

Mount Aconcagua holds the distinction of being the highest peak outside Asia, making it a prized achievement for mountaineers worldwide.

Samar Khan continues to inspire as one of Pakistan’s most prominent female adventurers, with this latest accomplishment adding to her legacy as a pioneer in high-altitude mountaineering.

Samar Khan becomes first female cyclist to reach K2 basecamp

Earlier, Samar Khan made history after becoming the first female cyclist to reach the K2 basecamp on a mountain bike.

Khan announced the feat on her Instagram, where she had been regularly updating her followers with pictures and lengthy posts about her journey. Terming the final leg of her quest as ‘Journey to Chogori’, Khan said, “The stage where prayers are answered or sometimes delayed, where I got to see the clear face of majestic Choghori, standing with grace.”

Chogori is the unofficial local name for K2, the second-highest peak in the world.

