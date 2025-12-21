Sameer Minhas smashes century in U19 Asia Cup final against India

Pakistan’s Sameer Minhas on Sunday completed an outstanding century against arch-rival India in the final of U-19 Asia Cup Final being played at the ICC Academy in Dubai.

India opted to bowl first after winning the toss against Pakistan.

“An innings of the highest order! Sameer is still going strong and will be looking to bat the full quota to push Pakistan past the magical 300-run mark 💯,” the Asian Cricket Council posted on its official Facebook account.

Sameer Minhas is currently at the crease with 125 runs.

Pakistan Under-19 cricket team secured a place in the Asia Cup final after defeating Bangladesh by eight wickets in the first semi-final. In the second semi-final, India overcame Sri Lanka to claim the other spot in the final.

Pakistan has previously won the ICC Under-19 World Cup twice but has yet to win the Under-19 Asia Cup outright. In 2012, Pakistan had shared the Asia Cup title with India.

Playing XI

Pakistan: Sameer Minhas, Usman Khan, Ahmed Hussain, Farhan Yousaf (c), Hamza Zahoor (wk), Huzaifa Ahsan, Niqab Shafiq, Mohammad Shayan, Ali Raza, Abdul Subhan and Mohammad Sayyam.

India: Ayush Mhatre (c), Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Aaron George, Vihaan Malhotra, Vedant Trivedi, Abhigyan Kundu (wk), Kanishk Chouhan, Khilan Patel, Henil Patel, Deepesh Devendran and Kishan Singh.