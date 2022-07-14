Actor Sami Khan enjoys rain; video goes viral

Pakistan showbiz actor Sami Khan made the most of the current weather spell in the new video that has gone viral across social media platforms.

‘Main Haari Piya’ actor took to his Instagram account, Wednesday, to share a funny clip of himself with his nephews. The viral video sees the actor relive his childhood memories as he enjoyed the rain spell in Lahore with kids during the Eid holidays.

“Look what my nephews made me do in the rain today… Honestly I loved it and it’s always good to bring out the child inside u,” the actor captioned the snippet on the photo and video sharing social application, followed by multiple hashtags.

The short clip of Khan is watched by thousands of Instagrammers within a few hours, many of which liked the video as well. Several social users in the comments section even pointed out striking similarities between Khan and Bollywood A-lister Hrithik Roshan.

On the work front, Sami Khan is currently being seen in ARY Digital’s ‘Pyar Deewangi Hai‘ alongside Neelam Muneer Khan.

The superhit play follows the tale of Rabi and her cousin-fiance Mateen, while some uncontrollable incidents pulled the two apart. Sami Khan plays Dawood – Rabi’s maternal cousin – in the serial, who loves Rabi to the extent of obsession, and is willing to sacrifice his life for his love.

