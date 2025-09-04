Samiya Hijab makes shocking revelation about Hassan Zahid

TikToker Samiya Hijab revealed her deep concerns about Hassan Zahid, the prime accused in her kidnapping case, saying he will definitely seek revenge if he is released from jail.

In a recent interview to a private media outlet, Samia Hijab alleged that Hassan Zahid once physically assaulted her in front of his friend. She said that the accused even attempted to kidnap her after she refused his proposal for marriage.

“He wanted to kidnap me just because I refused to marry him,” Samiya Hijab added.

“I still fear him. His threats haunt me.”

Speaking about a prior incident, Samia Hijab said that after she filed an FIR against Hassan Zahid, he showed up the very next day in a black vehicle, armed, with no license plates.

“He threatened to kill me, which led me to file a second case against him.”

Samia Hijab revealed that she has known Hassan for around six months, but their relationship started falling apart three months ago, especially after the murder of her friend and TikToker Sana Yousaf.

“After that [Sana Yousuf’s murder], I tried to distance myself from him, but he began threatening and intimidating me,” she said.

Samia Hijab made another shocking claim about Hassan Zahid, saying that he would bring Nikah papers and demand her to sign them.

“He used to say, ‘Sign these now’. I told him that I will not marry this way. I wanted to talk to my mother and get married publicly, not in secret.”

Samiya Hijab had claimed surviving a kidnapping attempt in Islamabad. Taking to TikTok account, she shared a video – apparently from a CCTV camera outside her residence – showing a man shoving her inside a white vehicle.

Samiya identified the man as Hassan Zahid, who she said began stalking her after she turned down his marriage proposal.

The TikToker also shared a photo of the suspect, who allegedly began issuing her death threats and began showing up at her residence in the capital city.

According to Samiya, the suspect arrived at her residence and snatched her mobile. After she approached his vehicle to take back her mobile, Zahid forcibly shoved her in the car and drove away.

Taking action on the complaint, the capital police arrested the suspect within a day and he is currently on a physical remand.