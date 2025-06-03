Samina Peerzada reveals reason behind acting hiatus

Veteran actor Samina Peerzada, who last starred in Ushna Shah and Bilal Abbas Khan-starrer ‘Balaa’, before taking a break from acting, revealed the reason behind the much-needed hiatus.

In her latest interview with a digital magazine, senior actor Samina Peerzada, who is currently awaiting the release of her comeback film ‘Deemak’, spoke about the acting hiatus post ARY Digital’s blockbuster title, ‘Balaa’, helmed by ace director Badar Mehmood.

“I took a break from acting after Balaa, because while doing that project, I closely observed my mother and drew inspiration from her for the character, where she began to lose her memory towards the end,” she said. “I used to look at her in the morning, and then again at night, and then I would essay her as a character during the day.”

“So when she passed away, it was a very difficult phase for me. And it was only after her death that the character actually hit me,” Peerzada shared.

“Therefore, after I completed Balaa, and following my mother’s passing, I took a break and moved abroad to be with my daughters. Then the COVID and lockdown followed, and I was stuck there, so I had to let go of the projects I had,” the veteran disclosed.

“And gradually, I started enjoying that phase of not working,” she concluded.

Notably, scripted by Zanjabeel Asim Shah and co-starring Samina Peerzada with A-list actors Bilal Abbas Khan and Ushna Shah, ‘Balaa’ followed the story of a girl, Nigar, who has a limp and who destroys the lives of people around her due to her own insecurities. The veteran played Shama, mother of protagonist Taimoor (Khan) and mother-in-law of Nigar (Shah) in the serial.