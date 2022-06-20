Samrat Prithviraj director says script was originally for Sunny Deol

Bollywood film Samrat Prithviraj’s writer and director Dr. Chandraprakash Dwivedi the script was originally written for actor Sunny Deol.

Samrat Prithviraj, which sees Akshay Kumar playing the leading role, is not doing well at the box office as it hardly earned just INR60 crores at a budget of INR250 crores since 12 days of its release. Samrat Prithviraj turned out to be Akshay Kumar’s third consecutive flop in 10 months.

He spent 18 years writing the script. He would have not even imagined the fans’ reception to the flick.

Dr Chandraprakash Dwivedi, speaking with an India-based news agency, said he penned the story 18 years ago while thinking about Sunny Deol in the leading role. He cited political victimization as one of the reasons for its failure.

He said he would have preferred if the historian gave the feedback instead.

“I would have liked it very much if historians questioned this film or told their story,” he said as quoted in the report. “Now because you do not want to hear the story according to me and are therefore dismissing it outright, it is completely wrong. History doesn’t work that way.”

He said the makers failed to “understand the mood of the people”.

“We made the film on a big scale, but people could not connect with the film, he said. “Still don’t understand what is wrong with them. The writers did their work with utmost sincerity.

“We have not tampered with the facts of history. We understand this responsibility very well.”

Samrat Prithviraj sees Akshay Kumar and Manushi Chhillar playing leading roles.

The rest of the cast includes Sanjay Dutt, Sonu Sood, Manav Vij, Ashutosh Rana, Sakshi Tanwar and Aishwarya Raj Bhakuni.

The film is written and directed by Chandra Prakash Dwivedi. It is co-produced by Aditya Chopra, Bharat Rawail, Sanjay Shivalkar and Amit Tomar.

