Samson breaks multiple records in T20 World Cup final

India opener Sanju Samson on Sunday broke multiple records with an epic knock against New Zealand in the final of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 here on Sunday.

The right-hander top-scored with 89 from 44 balls, playing a pivotal role in the team’s mammoth total of 255 runs in 20 overs.

After scoring 89, he became the third batter to record consecutive half-centuries in the semi-final and final of the mega event.

He joined former Pakistan all-rounder Shahid Afridi and his compatriot Virat, who registered the feat in 2009 and 2014, respectively.

Half-century in semi-final and final of T20 World Cup

Shahid Afridi (Pakistan) – in 2009

Virat Kohli (India) – in 2014

Sanju Samson (India) – in 2026

Moreover, his 89 is now also the highest score in the final of the T20 World Cup, surpassing Marlon Samuels’ record of 85 against England in 2016.

Highest individual scores in T20 World Cup final:

Sanju Samson (India) – 89 against New Zealand in 2026

Marlon Samuels (West Indies) – 85 against England in 2016

Kane Williamson (New Zealand) – 85 against Australia in 2021

Marlon Samuels (West Indies) – 78 against Sri Lanka in 2012

Virat Kohli (India) – 76 against South Africa in 2024

Besides this, the wicket-keeper batter is only the third batter to hit three consecutive 80-plus scores in the T20I format.

Samson has been in sublime form, having scored 97, 89, and 89 in his last three innings.

Consecutive 80-plus scores in T20Is

Mahela Jayawardene, (SL) 2010

Gustav Mckeon, (FRA) 2022

Sanju Samson, (IND) 2026