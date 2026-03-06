Samson credits Bumrah after thriller against England

MUMBAI: India’s left-handed batter Sanju Samson credited Jasprit Bumrah after being named Player of the Match against England, saying he would not be “standing here” at the presentation ceremony in Mumbai if not for Bumrah’s performance in the semi-final.

India clung on to beat England by seven runs in a thrilling T20 World Cup semi-final in Mumbai on Thursday, despite Jacob Bethell’s superb 105.

After Sanju Samson’s scintillating 89 laid the platform for India to pile up a massive 253-7, England fell just short in what would have been a record chase, finishing on 246-7.

The left-hander hit seven sixes and eight fours in his 48-ball thrash before his run out in the final over finally allowed India to celebrate in front of 35,000 jubilant fans in Mumbai’s Wankhede stadium.

On a flat pitch, Bumrah proved to be the key difference, returning figures of 4-0-33-1.

“All credit goes to Jasprit Bumrah,” Samson said after India’s seven-run win. “He is a world-class bowler, a once-in-a-generation bowler. That’s exactly what he delivered today. This award should actually go to him.

“If he hadn’t bowled like that in the death overs, I would not be standing here. All credit to the bowlers for backing themselves in tough conditions.”

Bumrah struck with his first ball, dismissing England captain Harry Brook for seven with a slower delivery. He was later tasked with a tougher challenge in the death overs when England were threatening to pull off a dramatic chase.

Bowling the 16th and 18th overs, Bumrah conceded just 14 runs to tilt the game in India’s favour. In the 18th over in particular, he executed his yorkers perfectly and mixed them with low full-tosses that were difficult to put away. While Bethell dominated the other bowlers on his way to a sensational century, he managed only 17 runs off 13 balls from Bumrah.

Captain Suryakumar Yadav praised Samson’s innings of 89. Samson attacked early in the powerplay, scoring 41 of India’s 67 runs in the first six overs, and maintained the momentum throughout.

After starting the tournament as a back-up opener, Samson has played a crucial role in India’s run to the final, scoring an unbeaten 97 and 89 against the West Indies and England in what were effectively a quarter-final and semi-final.

India will now face New Zealand in the final in Ahmedabad on Sunday as they look to defend their title.