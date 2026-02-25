Samson in India's mix for high-stakes clash against Zimbabwe

Defending champions India are looking to bolster their faltering opening combination ahead of a dare-not-lose T20 World Cup clash against Zimbabwe to keep hopes of making the semi-finals alive.

Wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson is an option at the top of the order, in India’s second Super Eights clash in Chennai on Thursday.

Opener Abhishek Sharma’s batting slump — including three consecutive ducks — has dented India’s campaign.

The team suffered a 76-run defeat to South Africa in their Super Eights opener.

India now face a straightforward equation — win their remaining two matches to keep qualification for the semi-finals largely in their own hands, or risk depending on other results.

Batting coach Sitanshu Kotak acknowledged that team combinations are under discussion for the high-stakes match.

“There can be changes, yes,” Kotak told reporters. “And obviously, it goes without saying that we discuss, because there are two leftie openers, number three is left-handed.”

While Kotak downplayed the imbalance, he admitted early setbacks had forced the team to reassess.

“I personally don’t think that there is any problem there but because we lost a wicket in the first over in three games, obviously, any team would think,” he said.

India’s top and middle order is dominated by left-handers, offering opponents a clear tactical approach.

Teams including Pakistan, the Netherlands and South Africa have targeted the vulnerability by opening the bowling with off-spin, dismissing one of the two openers in the first over with an off-spinner.

In the loss to South Africa, Abhishek’s opening partner Ishan Kishan fell for a fourth-ball duck after skipper Aiden Markram opened the bowling with off-spin.

Samson, a right-hander who played in the tournament with Abhishek unwell, could break the left-handed grip on the top of the order.

“People ask about Sanju as right-hander up front,” said Kotak. “Or you think of playing three spinners,” he added.

Zimbabwe, led by Sikandar Raza, have emerged as one of the surprise packages of the tournament, having stunned Australia and co-hosts Sri Lanka to reach the Super Eights.

The West Indies top the Super Eights Group 1 after defeating Zimbabwe, with South Africa second. Both India and Zimbabwe head into Thursday’s clash in urgent need of a victory.

“For us, every match is a must-win from here,” said Kotak.

“If you want to go and win the World Cup, you expect to beat all the sides you play.”

Indian middle-order batter Rinku Singh has left the team to attend to his ailing father, and missed training ahead of the key match. But Kotak said Rinku will rejoin the team Wednesday evening.