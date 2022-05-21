Samsung, Apple face fines for not offering power bricks with smartphones

Samsung, along with Apple is being levied new fines for not offering power bricks with their smartphones.

According to a report, Apple started the trend of removing charging bricks from its iPhones starting iPhone 12 and the first company to embrace this trend, only to be followed by Samsung that stopped including wall chargers with the Galaxy S21 flagship series in 2021.

Both Samsung and Apple cite environmental reasons for their decisions, but many customers are unhappy, especially considering that flagship phone prices haven’t changed much.

But that’s not how consumer groups in Brazil saw it. The Ministry of Justice in Brazil has revealed that over 900 Procon departments — consumer rights groups — are soon to take legal action against Samsung and Apple.

The departments have revealed that they’d present their cases while also offering solutions before concluding if the fines were to be levied.

They haven’t revealed if they’d rope in other smartphone makers that have chosen to avoid shipping the phones with a charger in the box.

