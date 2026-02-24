Samsung Galaxy S22 owners report bootloops and battery drains after January update

Following a recent software update, several Samsung Galaxy S22 owners are experiencing major device malfunctions, including a continuous reboot problem known as a bootloop. Samsung has yet to officially comment on these reported issues.

According to user complaints cited by PiunikaWeb, the update, likely the January 2026 patch, leaves some devices permanently stuck on the Samsung startup logo. Other users report that while their phones can still boot up, they suffer from frequent freezing and random restarts that render the devices practically unusable.

Affected users report that standard troubleshooting methods, such as performing factory resets, wiping the cache partition, or disabling features like RAM Plus, fail to resolve the problem.

Beyond the bootloop problem, many users are encountering significant battery malfunctions. For instance, one user shared an account of their battery dropping drastically from 80% to 16% within minutes, followed by a complete shutdown and refusal to charge. In a separate incident, another user claimed the update caused their device’s motherboard to fail. While Samsung extended an offer for a discounted repair, the user declined, demanding a full replacement unit instead.

This is not the first time Samsung has faced backlash over software patches. Two Galaxy S22 users recently filed a lawsuit against the company regarding the late-2024 One UI 6.1.1 update, alleging it caused similar endless reboots, permanent data loss, and device failure.

It remains unclear exactly how widespread the current issue is, or when Samsung will release a patch to fix it.