Samsung set to launch two mid-range devices

Samsung is set to launch two mid-range budget phones A53 and A33 in the coming few days. The A53 will reportedly be cheaper than its predecessor A52, which was released last spring, TheVerge reported.

Samsung’s new A53 model is expected to be an exclusive release for users in the USA, while, almost similar in features and design, A33 will be released globally.

There are some upgrades in the A53 model but unquestionably the best feature is going to be its $50 lower price. The A53 will be sold at $449 for the 128GB memory and 6GB RAM variant. The A53’s price, probably intentionally, is also lower than the recently released Apple contemporary iPhone SE 2022, which starts its sale at $479.

Other hardware changes in the new A53 model include a new different processor and a bigger battery.

A53 is set to carry Samsung’s new Exynos 1280 5nm processor, A52 included a Qualcomm processor.

Also Read: Samsung to Launch two new A-series phones on March 17th?

A53 is also set to carry a bigger battery, reportedly up to 5,000 mAh, which will be an upgrade from 4,500 on the A52 model. the battery performance of the A52 was already commendable and by adding 500mAh Samsung has solidified its strength.

However, the new phone will inherit many features from its predecessor. Features like the 6.5-inch OLED 120-HZ display, 5G, IP67 water resistance, a 64 MP main camera and a 12 MP ultra-wide camera, a 25W fast cable charging have been inherited from A52.

The Galaxy A33 5G, despite looking identical to the A53 model has a couple of different features. The A33 has a slightly smaller 6.4-inch OLED with a refresh rate of 90HZ and different camera sensors with a lower-res 48-megapixel main camera. Otherwise, specs are largely the same, including its IP67 rating and 5,000mAh battery.

Comments