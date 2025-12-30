Samsung testing Perplexity-powered Bixby ahead of Galaxy S26 launch

Samsung seems to be preparing for a significant upgrade to Bixby, powered by Perplexity, ahead of the launch of the Galaxy S26 series next year.

While Samsung’s Galaxy AI suite offers some of the most advanced AI features among Android smartphones, Bixby has consistently fallen behind its competitors. Currently, Samsung primarily relies on Google Gemini for more complex queries. In contrast, Bixby is limited to handling basic tasks and commands.

There have been rumors for some time that Samsung is collaborating with Perplexity to provide Bixby with a much-needed AI enhancement. With this integration, Bixby would continue to manage basic system actions, such as toggling settings and opening apps, while Perplexity would handle more complex, web-based queries with citations. This approach is similar to how Apple has utilized OpenAI’s ChatGPT to manage advanced requests in iOS 26.

Initially, the feature was rumored to debut alongside the Galaxy S26 series, but signs of it have already emerged in the latest One UI 8.5 beta.

Samsung is already deepening its integration with Perplexity, moving beyond the free Perplexity Pro access it already provides to Galaxy smartphone users and the Perplexity-powered answers on its smart TVs and appliances. This newly observed integration marks the first indication that Perplexity’s capabilities are being incorporated directly into Samsung smartphones.

Although the feature was initially anticipated to debut exclusively with the Galaxy S26 series, its premature appearance offers a better understanding of the integration’s functionality. A widespread rollout could finally provide Samsung users with a powerful alternative to Google Gemini. Further developments regarding this integration are expected shortly.