Samsung to launch cloud gaming service for Galaxy phones

Targeting mobile gamers, Samsung is likely to launch its cloud gaming service at the upcoming Samsung Developer Conference 2023 which is scheduled to take place in San Francisco on October 05.

It’s been a while now, the tech giant has been testing the service in North America on Galaxy devices.

After experiencing growth in global mobile phone sales, the South Korean tech giants are looking for new profit sources.

Samsung is reportedly in talks with universal game developers to bring famous titles to its platform, however, it is yet to be known that what type of games will be available to play.

In order to play the latest games, the users will have to pay the publishers, while the Samsung’s service itself might be free to use.

As the service will operate separately from Google Play, the game developers won’t have to pay service fees, amounting up to 30 per cent of the user payment.

Additionally, it looks like the upcoming cloud streaming service will be accessible from Samsung’s Game Launcher and available solely on Galaxy devices.

It is pertinent to mention here that the tech giant – Samsung – already tested its cloud game streaming service in Canada providing free games to the players which are exclusively available on consoles.

The players received the service well as they don’t have to buy gaming consoles like playstation and Xbox.

