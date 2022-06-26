Samsung to launch its 55-inch Odyssey Ark monitor in August

Samsung is set to release its gigantic 55-inch curved Odyssey Ark monitor in August. The monitor was announced in January but had to go through some certifications before going on sale, ETNEWS reported.

According to Samsung, the monitor would have a 16:9 4k panel with support for pivot, tilt and rotation. The company had announced the release in the second half of 2022.

The monitor is bound to catch people’s attention when it has such a huge curved screen that literally towers over you. Other specs, prices, and refresh rates are not announced yet.

The Verge reports that they are excited about the upcoming monitor and gave it the Best in Show. But as with many CES announcements, as the months wear on, it can be hard to remember anything from the flood of gadgets and tech; did Samsung really announce an extremely curved, extremely large monitor that can stretch over and around you, or was that just a fever dream?

One thing that adds a bit of credence to the report is that Samsung has successfully released other monitors that it announced around CES this year. The decidedly less ambitious (but very cute) M8 monitor has already started hitting store shelves, as has a smaller (read: reasonably sized) curved gaming monitor, the Odyssey Neo G8. While that’s obviously not proof that the Ark is up next, it is good to see that Samsung has a track record of shipping its CES monitors this year.

