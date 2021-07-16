Samsung to manufacture smartphones in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: South Korean tech giant Samsung has entered into a joint venture with a local firm to set up a smartphone manufacturing plant in Pakistan.

Confirming the news, Minister for Energy Hammad Azhar congratulated Lucky Group and Samsung on “entering into a JV to manufacture smartphones in Pakistan”.

“These positive developments are evidence of the success of DIRBS [Device Identification, Registration, and Blocking System] system that eliminated smuggling of phones. And then followed up by Mobile Manufacturing policy last year,” the minister tweeted.

Pakistan approved its first-ever mobile device manufacturing policy in June 2020.

Engineering Development Board (EDB) had prepared the policy through extensive consultation with relevant public and private sector stakeholders.

The policy aims to incentivise local assemblers who will provide jobs to local engineers, skilled and semi-skilled educated youth.