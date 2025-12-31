Samsung to unveil 'Brain Health' service to detect dementia at CES 2026

Samsung is set to unveil a new ‘Brain Health’ service at CES 2026 next month, designed to monitor and detect early signs of cognitive decline.

According to a Chosun Biz report, the service analyzes a user’s daily data from their smartphone and wearable devices to detect shifts in cognitive function. Specifically, the system will track and analyze voice, gait, and sleep patterns.

While Samsung’s initial announcement earlier this year suggested the service might track typing speed and app usage, the latest report focuses on these physical and vocal biomarkers.

If ‘Brain Health’ detects early signs of dementia or general cognitive decline, it can provide “preventative measures” and alert caregivers in case of an emergency. Notably, the service also offers personalized brain training programs to help improve cognitive abilities, likely similar to popular logic games like Dr. Kawashima’s Brain Training.

Crucially, Samsung will utilize Samsung Knox to store all data on-device. This ensures that sensitive information regarding a user’s cognitive condition is processed locally, protecting it from potential exposure or exploitation.

While Chosun Biz reports that the development of the service is “virtually complete,” Samsung is currently executing clinical validation in partnership with various medical institutions.

The global availability remains unclear. A Samsung official informed the outlet that while they are reviewing the specific release schedule, the company plans to prioritize this development as it enhances its broader healthcare ecosystem.