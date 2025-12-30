Samsung TVs to get dedicated Google Photos app with exclusive features in 2026

Google Photos users who previously had to cast content to an Android TV or sideload the app to view their photos on a large screen will soon see an improvement—at least for Samsung TV owners.

The Korean technology giant announced on Monday that a dedicated version of Google Photos will be available on its TVs starting in 2026.

Samsung Electronics stated that the initial version of the integration will feature curated photos and videos through the Memories functionality, which will be available exclusively on Samsung devices for six months. Users will simply need to sign in to their Google accounts for their content to appear on the big screen.

Additionally, Samsung plans to introduce support for AI-powered features, including templates enhanced by Nano Banana technology (Google’s image generation model), as well as a Remix feature that allows users to transform an existing photo into a different artistic style.

Shimrit Ben-Yair, Vice President of Google Photos and Google One, said in a statement: “Google Photos is a home for people’s photos and videos, helping them organize and bring their memories to life. We’re excited to bring Google Photos to Samsung TVs — helping people enjoy their favorite photos on a larger screen and reconnect with their memories in new ways.”