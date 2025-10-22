Samsung unveils first-ever Perplexity AI-powered TV App

Samsung Electronics on Tuesday unveiled the Perplexity TV App, the first-ever Perplexity AI-powered TV application. This launch elevates the Samsung Vision AI Companion, bringing sleek generative AI support to its customers.

The Perplexity TV App provides an innovative, AI-powered experience designed to help users efficiently locate desired content and discover new favorites. Perplexity has answers to every query a user has. From everyday tasks to entertainment or requests for help, it has it all.

“The first-of-its-kind Perplexity AI-powered app, now available only on Samsung TVs, broadens our Vision AI Platform offering for a more unique and personalized user experience,” said Dan Glassman, Senior Director & Head of New Business Development for Samsung Electronics.

“Samsung continually brings innovative and first-to-market experiences to our device owners, and this partnership with Perplexity is the latest example, delivering cutting-edge AI technology and redefining how Samsung owners interact with their TVs.”

“Curiosity can strike at any time. Perplexity’s mission is to serve the world’s curiosity by bridging the gap between traditional search and innovative AI-driven interfaces,” said Ryan Foutty, VP of Business at Perplexity.

“Samsung is the number one television brand in the world, and we are excited to bring the functionality that Perplexity users know and trust to Samsung’s television screens and device owners around the world.”

To access the Perplexity TV App, simply click Launch on your Smart TV’s home screen. From there, Perplexity can help with planning a trip, finding which movies Tom Cruise has been part of, or creating the ultimate fantasy lineup, all directly from your TV.

For those who prefer not to use voice commands, the onscreen keyboard or a USB keyboard can be used to search with the Perplexity TV App

The Perplexity TV app is currently available on all 2025 Samsung TVs. A forthcoming software upgrade will extend its availability to 2023 and 2024 Samsung TV models. Users can obtain a complimentary 12-month Perplexity Pro subscription by scanning the QR code presented within the TV app.