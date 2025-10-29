Samsung unveils 'Tri-Fold Phone' prototype with dual Hinge at APEC Summit

Samsung Electronics disclosed the physical prototype of the ‘Tri-Fold Phone,’ a smartphone that folds not once but twice, at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) CEO Summit on Tuesday.

The new smartphone by Samsung was unveiled during the ‘K-Tech Showcase,’ a side event of the APEC CEO Summit held at the Air Dome in Gyeongju Expo Park. Samsung Electronics’ booth publicly announced the Tri-Fold Phone prototype for the first time.

The Tri-Fold Phone varied from typical foldable phones in that it had two hinges (or joints) in the folding section. The screen ratio was significantly longer horizontally than vertically, resembling a small tablet PC when fully unfolded.

The featured phone has three external screens aligned side by side, unlike conventional foldable phones. However, the device could not be touched or tested directly; it was only observable through a glass display case.

The Tri-Fold Phone, which Samsung Electronics announced would be released within the year (or next year, based on the conflicting rumors provided), was designed with a structure allowing the screen to be folded twice. The device is rumored to feature an external screen of approximately 6.5 inches, akin to the Galaxy Fold series, and an expansive 10-inch fully unfolded screen, similar to a tablet.

Given its complex hinge mechanism and additional display components, the estimated launch price is expected to exceed 3 million Korean won (approximately $2,100).

The production volume of the Tri-Fold Phone is expected to be between 50,000 and 100,000 units. Initially, the release will be limited to certain countries, such as South Korea and China, where interest in foldable phones is high.

Industry speculation suggests this product launch is less about mass sales and more about showcasing Samsung’s advanced technological capabilities and premium brand image. According to a tech industry source, “With growth in the foldable phone market slowing, this appears to be an effort to demonstrate technological prowess through product diversification.”

Earlier, Huawei introduced the world’s first Tri-Fold Phone, the ‘Mate XT,’ in September of last year, and unveiled its second-generation model, the ‘Mate XTs,’ on the 4th of last month.