Samsung’s Project Moohan VR headset to release on Oct 21

Samsung, South Korea’s tech giant, is set to release Project Moohan, the highly anticipated Virtual Reality (VR) headset, with an official release scheduled for October 21.

This launch comes at a time when the VR market is rapidly expanding, driven by recent advancements in technology and notable entries such as Apple’s Vision Pro and Meta’s Quest 3.

The upcoming Project Moohan is expected to be named the Samsung ‘Galaxy XR’. This headset will feature advanced technology, including dual 4K micro-LED displays with an impressive resolution of 4,032 pixels per inch, delivering over 29 million pixels in total. This immersive experience surpasses both Apple’s Vision Pro and Meta’s Quest 3 in pixel count.

Several reports suggest that Project Moohan is created in collaboration with Samsung, Google, and Qualcomm. This powerful alliance brings together Android operating systems, Google’s advanced artificial intelligence, and the Qualcomm Snapdragon XR2+ Gen 2 chip, ensuring top-tier performance.

For users, this means faster access to a vast range of applications and the potential for on-device AI assistants that enhance interactivity and personalization.

Read More: Samsung hit with $445.5 million US jury verdict over wireless communications patents

The Samsung device will include multiple sensors and cameras for precise hand-eye tracking. Moreover, it has six sensors on the front and bottom, plus a proximity sensor for safety awareness.

The Galaxy XR provides up to two hours of general use and 2.5 hours of video playback. The headset operates on Samsung’s One UI XR, specifically designed for seamless integration with its ecosystem.

According to reports, a starting price of around $1800 is expected, but the Tech giant from the Republic of Korea has not yet confirmed the price. With its advanced specifications and immersive design, the Galaxy XR aims to surpass Apple and Meta in the next-generation VR competition.

​