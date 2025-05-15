Sana Askari questions Fawad Khan’s decision to return to Bollywood

Popular TV actor Sana Askari opened up on Pakistani artists being impressed by Bollywood, despite their massive stardom in their own country.

Though she initially refused to answer any ‘political questions’ in her latest podcast interview, actor Sana Askari discussed Pakistani artists’ decision to continue working across the border, despite not being welcomed there, due to the ongoing conflict with India.

When asked if it is appreciated for actors to work and collaborate across the border amid the current political tensions between nuclear-armed neighbours, Askari questioned fellow artists, “When you’re not allowed to work there, why would you die to work there?”

“It should be a two-way collaboration,” she continued. “Yes, there is no harm in working in India if they are respectful and welcome you warmly with open hearts. But there have been calls to boycott our artists, like Fawad Khan [after his recent work in Abir Gulaal].”

“However, our actors are so desperate to work in India that even if Bollywood calls them for a sneeze, they will run… which is very sad,” she opined.

Moreover, the ‘Ghisi Piti Muhabbat’ actor urged her fellow artists against seeking Bollywood validation and advised them to understand and establish their own stardom instead. “We have a lot of stardom in our country, but we don’t know how to give them star treatment. Instead, we are always trying to somehow pull our stars down,” she concluded.

