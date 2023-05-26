‘Maine usko chor diya’: Sana Fakhar’s Instagram post goes viral

Latest pictures of prolific actor Sana Fakhar are going viral on the social media application Instagram.

Sana Fakhar shared the pictures of herself on her account. She was wearing a sky blue outfit in the clicks.

The actor went poetic in the caption. She wrote, “Yeh Mera Zarf Tha Ke Main Ne Uss Ko Chor Diya Warna Log Saanpon Ko Maar Diya Karte Hain“.

Thousands of Instagram users liked her post. They showed their love and support for the celebrity with their heartwarming comments.

The ‘Bay Dardi’ star has millions of fans on social media. She takes to the visual-sharing platform Instagram for keeping fans updated with her personal and professional happenings.

Sana Fakhar is one of the most prolific actors in the showbiz industry. She is known for her work in ‘Bay Dardi‘, ‘Babban Khala Ki Betiyan‘ and ‘Teri Rah Main‘.

Fakhar Jaffri and Sana Fakhar got married in 2008. They ended their 14-year-old marriage in October last year.