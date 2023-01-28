Sana Javed is sight to behold in latest pictures

Actor Sana Javed has made a name for herself in the showbiz industry within a short period.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

The model has walked the ramp in illustrious and prolific fashion shows. She is the face of cosmetics and fashion brands.

Moreover, Sana Javed is a social media darling. The celebrity uses interactive platforms for her modelling endeavours. Her visuals win netizens and her posts get countless likes and heartwarming comments.

Recently, she shared a picture of her in elegant eastern attire and it went viral on Instagram. The snap got thousands of positive reactions.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sana Javed (@sanajaved.official)

Moreover, here are some of the actor’s viral pictures.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sana Javed (@sanajaved.official)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sana Javed (@sanajaved.official)

On the acting front, Sana Javed has worked on super-hit projects. Her performances in dramas ‘Dunk‘, ‘Ruswaai‘, ‘Aitraz‘, ‘Paiwand‘, ‘Goya‘, ‘Pyarey Afzal‘, ‘Meenu Ka Susral‘, ‘Mera Pehla Pyar‘ were met with positive reviews from both critics and fans.



Related – Sana Javed shares struggle of playing a rape survivor in ‘Ruswai‘

She started seeing singer Umair Jaswal in 2018 and they tied the knot after two years.

Comments