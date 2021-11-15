Sana Javed’s latest pictures go viral

Actor Sana Javed took social media by storm with viral pictures of her in a dark green-coloured saari on Instagram.

The pictures got millions of likes from the users of the picture and video-sharing social media application Instagram. She used a green-coloured emoji as the caption of one of the pictures.

Here are the viral images that were taken in Dubai.

The actor, who is the wife of co-celebrity Umair Jaswal, shared the picture of her with her husband as well.

She has worked in several hit projects namely Mera pehla pyar, Pyarey Afzal, Goya, Aitraaz, Ruswai and Dunk.

With 6.4 million followers on her Instagram account, the celebrity keeps the fans updated with her snaps of her family and behind the scenes of her projects.

The actor tied the knot with Umair Jaswal in an intimate ceremony in October last year. The couple broke the news on their Instagram accounts while posting a picture-perfect shot of their nikkah.

Recently, she became a motorbike rider for her husband and shared pictures of them on a two-wheeler Harley Davidson.

