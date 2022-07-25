Viral: Sana Javed nails power dressing in new pictures

Pakistan Showbiz A-lister Sana Javed shared new pictures on social media which have gone viral.

The ‘Dunk’ actor took to her account on the photo and video sharing application, Sunday, and shared a couple of pictures on the feed, which went viral across social media platforms.

“Get the commas period – Covered in ice, Siberia – I’m at the tip of the pyramid,” read the caption with her two picture gallery on the social platform.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sana Javed (@sanajaved.official)

The shared pictures see Javed in a monotoned power look, comprising of a black power suit paired with layered necklaces. Her boss-lady look was completed with sultry makeup and curled hair.

The viral snaps shared by Sana Javed on her Instagram account garnered a tremendous response from her huge fanbase and showbiz celebs alike, as many of them took to the comment section and dropped lovely compliments for the actor. Apart from director Sana Shahnawaz and super talented Sajal Aly, who both dropped fire emoticons in the comments section, here is how her fans reacted to the picture gallery. Stunning

So beautiful

Looking gorgeous

Ur just fire 🔥😍 View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sana Javed (@sanajaved.official) The actor, who is followed by 7.3 million users on her official Instagram handle, often shares BTS glimpses of her acting projects along with sneak peeks of her personal life on the feed. Moreover, Sana Javed has proven herself as one of the most versatile actors in the drama industry of Pakistan. She has portrayed the roles of the protagonist as well as the antagonist over her career span. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sana Javed (@sanajaved.official) The celebrity, who played antagonist Amal Faraz in the superhit drama ‘Dunk’, has earned the praise of the fans in many serials such as ‘Pyarey Afzal’, ‘Goya’, ‘Paiwind’, ‘Aitraaz’ and ‘Ruswai’.

Comments