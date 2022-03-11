Sana Javed breaks silence, sends legal notice to Manal Saleem

Pakistan’s leading actor Sana Javed finally spoke about the ongoing ‘bullying’ and ‘hate speech’ scandal against her, serves model Manal Saleem and others with legal notices for defaming her.

For the past couple of days, a number of posts have been emerging on social media against Pakistan’s A-lister Sana Javed, calling out her ‘rude behavior’ and ‘entitled attitude’ by a number of her industry fellows.

The controversy began earlier this week when a Pakistani model Manal Saleem shared an unfortunate incident that took place with her, asking the clients to not make her ‘work with self-entitled celebrities’. Though the lady didn’t name the celeb in her story, she shared a number of screengrabs claiming it to be the ‘Ruswai’ actor.

Soon after Manal, a number of models, makeup artists, and others shared their similar experiences with the same actor, causing outrage against Sana on social media, while the celeb maintained silence on the fiasco until last night.

On Thursday night, Sana Javed took to her official Instagram handle, announcing to have taken legal action against Manal Saleem as well as makeup artist Omair Waqar, and celebrity stylist Aneela Murtuza.

The ‘Dunk’ actor has served the said celebs with a legal notice for defamation, making them ‘liable to pay Rs100 million’ for causing damage to her reputation.

Sharing the images of the legal documents on her Instagram account, Sana wrote: “I’ve been subjected to all sorts of lies and fabricated stories, bullying, hate speech and threats.”

Terming the controversy as ‘a planned smear campaign’ against her by various individuals, Sana added, “It has caused severe trauma not only to me but to my family.”

Furthermore, she announced in her post to have taken the matter forward to legal authorities, while hoping the truth to prevail.

Sana Javed is one of the top names of the industry at the moment and has proven her talent in projects like ‘Dunk’, ‘Ruswai’, ‘Paiwand’, and ‘Pyaray Afzal’.

