VIRAL: Sana Javed shares glimpses from her birthday bash

Actor-model Sana Javed celebrated her 29th birthday with husband Umair Jaswal in a star-studded bash over the past weekend.

The ‘Ruswai’ star looked chic at the star-studded affair hosted by husband Umair Jaswal, to mark the 29th birthday of his wife. A number of showbiz celebs and friends of the actor flocked in to celebrate the birthday girl.

The birthday girl exuded elegance in her minimalistic outfit, as she sported a creamy white silk shirt with matching high-waisted pants for the celebration, while she ditched all sorts of accessories and wore a fresh face of makeup for a contemporary look.

Picture shared by the A-lister on the photo and video sharing site sees her with her husband Umair Jaswal in front of a huge balloons background, cutting multiple birthday cakes.

A number of picture galleries shared later by Sana on social media proved that attendees had a gala time at the glitzy weekend celebration, as they posed for several pictures with the birthday girl including a huge group selfie.

A number of Showbiz celebs including Iqra Aziz, Yasin Hussain, Hassan Hayat, Sonya Hussyn, Zara Noor Abbas, Asad Siddiqui, Adnan Siddiqui, Saifee Hassan, Nadeem Baig, and Jerjees Seja, came in to make it memorable for Sana.

Sana Javed is one of the top names in the Showbiz industry at the moment and has proven her talent in stellar projects like ‘Dunk’, ‘Ruswai’, ‘Paiwand’, and ‘Pyaray Afzal’ among others.

Sana Javed tied the knot with singer Umair Jaswal in 2020 in an intimate ceremony.

