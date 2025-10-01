Sana Javed warns fans against her fake profile

A-list actor Sana Javed has alerted her fans regarding a verified fake social media page impersonating her.

Taking to her Instagram stories on Tuesday, Sana Javed issued a strong warning against a verified Facebook profile pretending to be her, after a recent post by the page, addressing the need for her husband, Pakistani all-rounder Shoaib Malik, in the squad for the Asia Cup 2025 final, grabbed attention.

“Alert! This is a fake page,” wrote the ‘Dunk’ star in the post, with a screengrab of the profile. “And I am unsure how it was verified.”

“Please refrain from sharing any statements or content from this account,” she requested further. “I have already reported it and escalated the matter to the concerned authorities. They will be soon taking the appropriate action against the fraudulent page.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Galaxy Lollywood (@galaxylollywood)

For the unversed, the post that sparked buzz and brought the said profile to attention was shared ahead of the Asia Cup final on Sunday and read, “If Shoaib Malik were part of the team today, his years of experience would become a beacon of hope for both the Pakistani team and its people. His presence on the field alone would be enough to ignite courage and inspire belief in victory.”

Lifestyle News – Latest Entertainment News, Celebrity Gossip

What further ignited the confusion was the massive following on the fake page, i.e. 1.7 million, as opposed to the 1.2 million followers on Javed’s official Facebook handle.