Sana Khan names her baby boy Saiyad Tariq Jamil

Former Bollywood actor Sana Khan and her husband Anas Saiyad have named their baby boy Saiyad Tariq Jamil.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

As per an exclusive report from an Indian entertainment outlet, Sana Khan and Mufti Anas Saiyad, who embraced parenthood last week, revealed that they wanted such a name for their newborn baby boy that signifies ‘piousness, gentleness, care, and honesty’, and hence, named their son Saiyad Tariq Jamil.

In a conversation with a local publication in the country, Khan explained that Jamil means ‘beauty’ and Tariq means ‘pleasant’.

Further sharing her experience of motherhood, Khan called it the ‘best yet indescribable feeling’ and added, “Bringing a new life into the world is unimaginable. I still can’t believe he is my baby; it seems I have come to visit someone else’s child (smiles). It’s a lifetime responsibility and you are accountable for everything good or bad happening in the child’s life.”

For the unversed, the ‘Bigg Boss’ alum announced the birth of her baby boy, Wednesday, via a video post on Instagram. “May Allah make us the best version of ourselves for our Baby. Allah ki amanat hai behtareen banna hai,” Khan wrote in the caption of the clip, adding that ‘Allah has blessed her with a son’.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Saiyad Sana Khan (@sanakhaan21)

It is pertinent to mention that Khan quit the entertainment industry in 2020 before marrying Islamic scholar, Saiyad later the same year.

Mariam Ansari welcomes her first child with Owais Khan