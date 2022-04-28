New friendships: Sana Khan hosts Yashma Gill in Makkah

Former Bollywood actor-dancer Sana Khan hosted showbiz celeb Yashma Gill in Makkah during their Umrah trip.

On Wednesday, ‘Azmaish’ actor Yashma Gill shared a few glimpses from her meet-up with former Bollywood actor Sana Khan and her husband Anas Saiyad on the photo and video sharing application.

“First Allah swt blesses me with the opportunity to visit His house and the city of the Prophet Muhammad SAW (PBUH),” she wrote along. “And then He makes me meet these BEAUTIFUL people who I cried my heart out to.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yashma Asad Gill (@yashmagillofficial)

“May Allah swt make the Iman of each one of us as strong as theirs InshaAllah,” read the caption further on the picture gallery which sees Yashma with the couple, while another picture had the actor along with her sister Arooba and Khan.

Yashma further thanked Khan for her hospitality and inspiration, as she termed their meeting ‘Nayi dostiyun ki ibtida (a beginning of new friendships)’.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Entertainment Website (@starsworld.pk)

Moreover, in one of the videos shared by Yashma on her Instagram stories, she also thanked Sana for the gifts she gave her from her own brand ‘Haya by Sana Khan’. She mentioned further that the latter has given her Eid dress to the former.

It is pertinent to mention that Yashma along with her father and sister flew to Saudi Arabia earlier this month to perform Umrah.

Comments