Sana Khan’s mother passes away after prolonged illness

Former actor turned businesswoman Sana Khan announced that her mother has passed away after a prolonged illness.

Taking to her Instagram handle on Tuesday, Sana Khan shared the heartbreaking news of her beloved mother, Mrs Saeeda’s passing, after she battled multiple health issues for years.

“Inna Lillahi Wa inna ilaih rajioon. My beloved mother, Mrs Saeeda, has returned back to Allah after struggling with a bad health condition,” the ‘Bigg Boss’ alum announced. “Namaz-e-Janaza will be performed at Oshiwara Qabrasthan after Isha salat at 9:45 (p.m.).”

“Your prayers for my mother will be helpful,” she added.

Several of her fellow celebrities, including actors Aly Goni, Jannat Zubair, Gauahar Khan and her husband Zaid Darbar and comedian Munawar Faruqui’s wife Mehzabeen, among others, were spotted visiting Khan’s residence to offer their condolences on her mother’s passing.

It is worth mentioning here that Sana Khan, best known for her stint in the Indian reality show ‘Bigg Boss’ and featuring in Salman Khan-led ‘Jai Ho’ (2014), quit the entertainment industry in 2020.

She married Islamic scholar, Saiyad, later the same year, and shares two sons with him.

