Sana Safinaz Makes Their Mark At Ms. Marvel Premiere!

The premiere of the highly anticipated television series Ms. Marvel took place on June 2 in Los Angeles, United States.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wajiha Ibrahim-Shaikh 💥 (@wajihaibrahim)

The cast and crew of the first Marvel franchise series to feature a Muslim superhero arrived in fashion at the El Captain Theatre in Los Angeles, and one person specifically caught our eye. Wajiha Ibrahim-Sheikh, whose vibe was impossible to ignore.

Wajiha Ibrahim-Sheikh, wife of one of the show’s key protagonists, Saagar Shiekh. (He plays the role of Kamala’s brother, Aamir khan in the series) She impressed us in a bespoke ivory kaftan by one of Pakistan’s most legendary designer duos, Sana Safinaz, which has been dominating the fashion game in the nation for over 30 years. A brand that’s known for its magical fusion of traditional and contemporary designs, as well as a go-to stop for all women seeking to look elegant and sophisticated.

The series is being lauded throughout the globe as a step forward in the depiction of Muslims and South Asians in mainstream media, thus this collaboration of Sana Safinaz and Wajiha delighted us.

We asked Wajiha how she felt on the red carpet and why she picked a Pakistani designer over a western designer for the premiere night, and this is what she said:

“When my husband, Saagar Shaikh, was cast in a lead role for Ms. Marvel – a show about a Pakistani, Muslim, superhero — I knew this was going to be a huge moment for the Pakistani community and South Asian community at large.

I picked my favorite dresses from Sana Safinaz couture line, sent my measurements, and through a series of pit stops, my dress was ready for me to wear to the premier.”

When we asked her why she chose Sana Safinaz particularly, she said:

“I reached out to Sana Safinaz because they are a woman-owned design house that dresses south Asian women without exoticizing Pakistani culture. Their colors, motifs, cuts, and details are subtle yet bold at the same time. I also loved that I was able to highlight the range of Pakistani styles — my kaftan dress was a contemporary take on eastern-western fusion, and that’s the perfect representation of me and my style. I was told recently that I was the first woman to wear a Pakistani designer on the red carpet in the US, which is a tremendous honor and privilege that I could do that while highlighting my Pakistani culture and identity.”

Overall, It was a memorable night for Pakistani viewers, who may have seen so many familiar faces on a Hollywood red carpet for the first time. The launch seemed to be a celebration of all things South Asian, and we’re happy to have finally been portrayed correctly on a global platform.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sana Safinaz Couture (@sanasafinazcouture)

Comments