Major Crime Stories of 2025 Part 1: The Sana Yousaf Case

In the heart of Pakistan’s bustling capital, a tragic tale unfolded that captured global attention and reignited debates on gender-based violence and social media safety. The Sana Yousaf case, involving the murder of a promising young TikTok star, highlights the dark side of online fame and rejected advances. As of December 2025, the trial continues to unfold with key witness testimonies, drawing widespread calls for justice.

Who Was Sana Yousaf?

Sana Yousaf, born Syed Sana Yousaf on May 29, 2008, in Islamabad, was a 17-year-old social media influencer who had built a massive following on platforms like TikTok and Instagram. By mid-2025, she boasted over half a million Instagram followers and more than two million on TikTok. Hailing from Upper Chitral in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sana used her platform to promote Chitrali culture, advocate for girls’ education, and showcase traditional clothing while emphasizing female empowerment.

A second-year student aspiring to become a doctor, Sana was known for her charitable acts. She donated earnings from sponsorships and branding deals to underprivileged girls, providing clothes and financial support. Her father, Syed Yousaf Hassan, a social worker, described her as a beacon of hope for her community. Tragically, her life was cut short, turning her story into a symbol of the perils faced by young women in the digital age.

The Fatal Incident: A Rejection Turned Deadly

On June 2, 2025, Sana Yousaf was fatally shot at her family home in Sector G-13/1, Islamabad. According to police reports, 22-year-old Umar Hayat (also referred to as Omar Hayat), a fellow TikToker from Faisalabad and son of a former public servant, broke into the residence armed with a pistol. After a confrontation, he allegedly fired two shots into her chest at close range.

Sana’s father was away, her younger brother in Chitral, and her mother and paternal aunt were present. The aunt mistook the gunfire for a balloon popping and was targeted next, but the gun malfunctioned. Neighbors rushed to help, but Sana succumbed to her injuries before reaching medical care. Her body underwent an autopsy at the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences and was buried in Chuinj, Upper Chitral.

Police described the act as “gruesome and cold-blooded,” motivated by Sana’s repeated rejection of Hayat’s advances and attempts to befriend her. Hayat also stole her mobile phone, reportedly to erase evidence of her rejections. Sana’s family claimed she had never mentioned Hayat or noticed any threats.

Investigation and Arrest: Swift Action Amid Outrage

Umar Hayat was arrested shortly after in Faisalabad and transferred to Adiala Jail. During interrogation, he confessed to the murder, citing jealousy and suspicion as motives. On June 13, 2025, Sana’s mother and aunt identified him in a parade. The court extended his physical remand multiple times, culminating in judicial remand on June 23, 2025.

The Federal Prosecutor assigned a team to assist the investigation, and a challan (charge sheet) was submitted on July 26, 2025, paving the way for the trial. The case drew Senate attention on July 8, 2025, with discussions on human rights.

Legal Proceedings: From Indictment to Ongoing Trial

Hayat was formally indicted on September 20, 2025, in Islamabad’s district court by Additional and Sessions Judge Mohammad Afzal Majoka. Charged with murder and theft, he pleaded not guilty, calling the allegations “baseless and false.” The hearing adjourned to September 25 for witness testimonies.

The trial has progressed steadily:

– October 15, 2025: Statements from two doctors (Dr. Harpal Kumar and Dr. Amna) were recorded. The court ordered the defense to complete cross-examination by October 18.

– November 27, 2025: Three more witnesses—a showroom owner who provided Hayat’s vehicle, a driver, and a police officer—testified, bringing the total to 13. Cross-examination was pending, adjourned to December 6.

– December 20, 2025: Another prosecution witness statement was recorded, totaling 17. Defense cross-examination was incomplete; the next hearing is set for January 7, 2026.

As of December 27, 2025, no verdict has been reached, with the trial focusing on witness examinations under Prosecutor Raja Naveed Hussain.

Public Reaction and Broader Impact on Gender Violence in Pakistan

The Sana Yousaf murder sparked nationwide protests and international outrage. On June 5, 2025, Aurat March Islamabad demonstrated outside the National Press Club, chanting “Saying No is My Right” and demanding protections against gender-based violence. Celebrities like Mahira Khan and Saba Qamar joined calls for justice.

The case underscores pervasive violence against women in Pakistan, where rejected proposals often lead to attacks. It draws parallels to the 2021 Noor Mukadam murder, fueling discussions on honor codes and victim-blaming on social media. Human rights groups highlight the need for better safeguards for female influencers.

The Sana Yousaf case remains a poignant reminder of the risks young women face in pursuing online visibility. As the trial advances into 2026, her family and supporters await a resolution that could set precedents for addressing gender violence. Stay updated on the Sana Yousaf murder trial developments, as this story continues to evolve amid calls for systemic change in Pakistan.