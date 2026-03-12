Sana Yousaf case: Defence given last chance before March 12

ISLAMABAD: The District and Sessions Court on Wednesday, during hearing of murder case of TikToker Sana Yousaf, was informed that 22 witness statements have already been recorded.

The judge gave the defence lawyers a final chance to cross-examine the witnesses and warned that a state counsel will be appointed if questioning does not take place at next hearing on March 12.

The hearing was conducted by Additional District and Sessions Judge Muhammad Afzal Majoka.

State prosecutor Raja Naveed Hussain Kyani appeared before the court and presented the prosecution’s

position.

During the hearing, the judge told the defence lawyers that the court is giving them the last opportunity to cross-examine the witnesses.

He stated that if the defence does not question the witnesses at the next hearing, the court will appoint a state counsel to carry out the process.

The prosecutor informed the court that statements of 22 witnesses have already been recorded in the case related to the murder of Sana Yousaf.

He also said the statement of the investigation officer will be recorded after cross-examination. The prosecutor requested the court to direct the defence lawyers to question the witnesses so the trial can proceed.

After hearing the arguments, the court adjourned the case until March 12 for further proceedings.