Sana Yousuf case: Suspect sent to jail on judicial remand

ISLAMABAD: The District and Sessions Court on Monday sent Umar Hayat, main suspect in TikToker Sana Yousuf, to jail on judicial remand, ARY News reported.

The court resumed proceedings in the alleged murder case of TikToker Sana Yousuf as the suspect was presented before it after end of three-day physical remand.

Judicial Magistrate Muhammad Hafeez ordered that the suspect be sent to jail on judicial remand.

The TikToker was shot dead in Islamabad on June 3 allegedly by Umar Hayat. According to initial reports, 22-year-old Umar Hayat, alias Kaka, had been persistently pursuing Sana Yousuf for “friendship”, but the TikToker had repeatedly rebuffed his advances, ultimately provoking his violent outburst.

Read more: Federal Prosecutor assigns team to Sana Yousaf murder investigation

Eyewitness accounts and sources close to the developments suggest that during their last encounter, Sana attempted to de-escalate the situation, saying, “You’re getting agitated, leave this place. There are CCTV cameras, please depart,” just before the sound of gunfire was heard.

Sana Yousuf sustained two gunshot wounds and succumbed to her injuries on the spot as the suspect managed to flee. The deceased’s body was shifted to PIMS Hospital, where a post-mortem examination was conducted, and after completing the requisite legal formalities, the body was handed over to her family.

The Islamabad Police have apprehended 22-year-old Umar Hayat, known as Kaka, who is accused of forcibly entering the residence of the 17-year-old social media personality and fatally shooting her in a shocking act of violence.