Suspect sent on physical remand in Sana Yousuf murder case

ISLAMABAD: The District and Sessions Court in Islamabad approved a four-day physical remand of Umar Hayat, the prime accused in the murder case of TikToker Sana Yousuf, ARY News reported.

The police presented the suspect before the court and sought his physical remand for further questioning. The prosecutor informed the court that Sana Yousuf’s mother and aunt identified Umar Hayat as the attacker who shot her.

The prosecution sought remand to recover the suspect’s mobile phone and vehicle. The court granted the four-day remand, during which Umar claimed he had already handed over his mobile phone to the police and requested a medical examination.

The court directed that his medical check-up be conducted.

The TikToker was shot dead in Islamabad on June 3 allegedly by Umar Hayat. According to initial reports, 22-year-old Umar Hayat, alias Kaka, had been persistently pursuing Sana Yousuf for “friendship”, but the TikToker had repeatedly rebuffed his advances, ultimately provoking his violent outburst.

Eyewitness accounts and sources close to the developments suggest that during their last encounter, Sana attempted to de-escalate the situation, saying, “You’re getting agitated, leave this place. There are CCTV cameras, please depart,” just before the sound of gunfire was heard.

Sana Yousuf sustained two gunshot wounds and succumbed to her injuries on the spot as the suspect managed to flee. The deceased’s body was shifted to PIMS Hospital, where a post-mortem examination was conducted, and after completing the requisite legal formalities, the body was handed over to her family.

The Islamabad Police have apprehended 22-year-old Umar Hayat, known as Kaka, who is accused of forcibly entering the residence of the 17-year-old social media personality and fatally shooting her in a shocking act of violence.