Sana Yousuf’s last conversation with killer emerged

ISLAMABAD: The final conversation of slain TikToker Sana Yousuf has come to light moments before she was shot dead outside her residence, ARY News reported.

As per initial reports, 22-year-old Umar Hayat alias as Kaka has been approaching Sana Yousuf for friendship but the TikToker repeatedly declined his wish, which ultimately provoked his violent outburst.

Eyewitness accounts and sources close to the developments suggest that during their last encounter, Sana attempted to de-escalate the situation.

“You are getting angry, leave this place. There are CCTV cameras, go away,” Sana Yousuf she reportedly said, just before the sound of gunshots were heard.

The TikToker was shot dead in Islamabad on Monday by an assailant allegedly on a personal dispute.

Sana Yousuf sustained two bullets and succumbed to her injuries on the spot as the suspect managed to escape. The dead body was shifted to PIMS Hospital, where a postmortem was completed, and after legal formalities, the body was handed over to her family.

The Islamabad Police have apprehended 22-year-old Umar Hayat, known as Kaka, who is accused of forcibly entering the residence of the 17-year-old social media personality and fatally shooting her in a shocking act of violence.

Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi praised the swift action by law enforcement. In a post on X, he said: “Well done Islamabad Police. Sana Yousuf murder case traced, accused arrested, and weapon recovered within 20 hours.”

During a press briefing, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad, Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, stated that the prime suspect, 22-year-old Umar, wanted to build a friendship with Sana Yousuf. After she consistently rejected his advances, he allegedly took the extreme step of murdering her.

“The Sana Yousuf case has sent shockwaves through Islamabad and across the country,” said IGP Rizvi.

He revealed that seven investigation teams were formed, and 37 individuals were questioned as part of the probe. Law enforcement agencies conducted 11 raids in various cities, including Islamabad and Faisalabad, eventually arresting the suspect in Faisalabad.

Investigators recovered the murder weapon and Sana Yousuf’s iPhone from his possession.

IG Syed Ali Nasir disclosed that Umar is a matric pass youth who had made several attempts to contact the victim.