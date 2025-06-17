Sanam Chaudhry hints at potential drama comeback

Former TV actor Sanam Chaudhry, who has been away from the showbiz industry for a couple of years, opened up on her comeback plans.

Actor Sanam Chaudhry, best known for her work in drama serials ‘Haiwaan’, ‘Badnaam’ and ‘Shiza’ among others, before she bid farewell to the entertainment industry in 2021, turning towards Allah and her religion, has now hinted at her potential comeback.

However, the celebrity, who now practices hijab, has certain conditions for it.

In a recent fan interaction on the social site Instagram, Chaudhry shares that she is open to drama offers, which can potentially bring viewers closer to Allah.

“I can, if the drama has a message that can bring the viewers closer to Allah,” she replied when asked if she would ever return to dramas again. “And I could be in my boundaries properly in hijab.”

It is worth mentioning here that Sanam Chaudhry, who tied the knot with singer Somee Chohan in November 2019 and embraced motherhood the following year, wiped off her Instagram feed, including her pictures without hijab, in 2021.

Chaudhry confirmed via her stories that she had ‘turned towards Allah’ and noted, “Those following the religious path have such pure hearts. Everyone is congratulating and welcoming me to the right path with beautiful words. And everyone is ready to teach me from the Quran. So much motivation already! May Allah guide us all!”

