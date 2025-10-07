Sanam Javed allegedly kidnapped from Peshawar, FIR registered

Peshawar: Police have registered a First Information Report (FIR) over the alleged kidnapping of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) social media activist Sanam Javed on Tuesday after she was reportedly abducted by unknown individuals.

According to police, the FIR was filed at the Sharqi Police Station in Peshawar on behalf of Advocate Hira Babar. The spokesperson for the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa confirmed the registration of the case.

According to the spokesperson, Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur has taken serious notice of the kidnapping and ordered a thorough and transparent investigation. He has directed that those involved be immediately arrested in accordance with the law and that all findings be made public.

In a statement on X, PTI’s Information Secretary Sheikh Waqas Akram said that Sanam Javed was forcibly picked up from Peshawar. He explained that two vehicles blocked her car on a busy highway, pulled her out in front of her friends, and drove away with her.

Read More: LHC grants bail to PTI activist Sanam Javed in FIA case

Earlier in June, the Lahore High Court (LHC) granted bail to PTI activist, Sanam Javed, in a case related to sharing anti-state posts on social media and inciting voilence against state institutions, ARY News reported.

A single-judge bench of LHC headed by Justice Farooq Haider granted the bail against a surety bond of Rs500,000.

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) earlier took Sanam Javed into custody on charges of disseminating material against the state’s interests.

The FIA Lahore had registered the case under the sections of the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA) and Pakistan Penal Code.