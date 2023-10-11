ATC orders to release Sanam Javed Khan, other PTI activists

LAHORE: An anti-terrorism court (ATC) ordered to release Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) activist Sanam Javed Khan and other party activists in May 9 violence case, ARY News reported.

As per details, the anti-terrorism court accepted the bail pleas of Sanam Javed Khan and other PTI leaders including Afshan Tariq, Ali Hassan, Umair and Faisal Akhtar.

The bail pleas were accepted against surety bonds worth Rs 0.1 million each. The bail plea of PTI leader Robina Jameel was rejected by ATC.

Prior to this, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) women activists were re-arrested moments after release from Kot Lakhpat Jail Lahore.

As per details, policewomen force arrested the PTI activists and took them from Kot Lakhpat Jail Lahore.

The re-arrest came after the PTI women activists were released from jail but their families refused to take them home as they were fearing the re-arrest.

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) had ordered to release Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) activist Sanam Javed Khan and other party activists in Jinnah House attack case.

The court approved the bail pleas of PTI activists Sanam Javed Khan, Robina Jameel, Afshan Tariq, Ashma Shuja, Shah Bano, Faisal Akhtar, Qasim, Ali Hasan and Hussain Qadri.

May 9 events

Violent clashes broke out across Pakistan after the former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief Imran Khan were arrested at the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday.

The protests were held in remote and major cities as the party workers are agitated due to their chairman’s arrest, with Balochistan, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Islamabad summoning the armed forces to ensure law and order.

Army installations and Corps Commander’s house in Lahore came under attack during a protest by PTI workers.

