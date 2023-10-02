Sanam Javed, others sent on judicial remand in vandalism case

LAHORE: Sanam Javed Khan and other Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) woman activist have been sent on a 14-day judicial remand in vandalism case, ARY News reported.

As per details, the police submitted the report to the court and informed that Sanam Javed Khan was identified in the case related to attack police van.

Police urged the court to grant the physical remand of PTI women activists in police van attack case.

However, the the court rejected the physical remand plea and sent the PTI women activist on 14-day physical remand where Ashima and Shah Bano were discharged from the case upon no evidence of their involvement in the vandalism case.

Read more: ATC orders to release Sanam Javed, other PTI activists

Earlier, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) women activists were re-arrested moments after release from Kot Lakhpat Jail Lahore.

As per details, policewomen force arrested the PTI activists and took them from Kot Lakhpat Jail Lahore.

The re-arrest came after the PTI women activists were released from jail but their families refused to take them home as they were fearing the re-arrest.

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) had ordered to release Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) activist Sanam Javed Khan and other party activists in Jinnah House attack case.

The court approved the bail pleas of PTI activists Sanam Javed Khan, Robina Jameel, Afshan Tariq, Ashma Shuja, Shah Bano, Faisal Akhtar, Qasim, Ali Hasan and Hussain Qadri.

May 9 events

Violent clashes broke out across Pakistan after the former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief Imran Khan were arrested at the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday.

The protests were held in remote and major cities as the party workers were agitated due to their chairman’s arrest, with Balochistan, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Islamabad summoning the armed forces to ensure law and order.

Army installations and Corps Commander’s house in Lahore came under attack during a protest by PTI workers.

It was also reported that Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Operations Ali Nasir Rizvi sustained severe injuries while clearing.