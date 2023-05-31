Sanam Javed Khan’s father reacts to his daughter’s imprisonment

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Sanam Javed Khan’s father Rana Bilal reacted to his daughter’s imprisonment, ARY News reported.

As per details, Sanam Javed Khan’s father Rana Bilal said that his daughter is on bad terms with him because she says “I talk bad about PTI chief Imran Khan”.

The PTI leader’s father maintained that former prime minister Imran Khan is basically a ‘bad person’.

He said that the PTI chief has no concerns about Pakistan. Rana Bilal further said that his ideology is against extremism.

It is pertinent to mention that several PTI members including senior leadership were arrested after the May 9 violence following the arrest of former prime minister and PTI Chairman Imran Khan.

May 9 events

Violent clashes broke out across Pakistan after the former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief Imran Khan were arrested at the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday.

The protests were held in remote and major cities as the party workers are agitated due to their chairman’s arrest, with Balochistan, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Islamabad summoning the armed forces to ensure law and order.

Army installations and Corps Commander’s house in Lahore came under attack during a protest by PTI workers.

It was also reported that Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Operations Ali Nasir Rizvi sustained severe injuries while clearing.