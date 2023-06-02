Sanam Javed’s mother says ‘prison safer place for my daughter’

LAHORE: The mother of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Sanam Javed has rejected the allegations of mistreatment with women in prison cells and said that prison is a safer place for her daughter, ARY News reported on Friday.

Sanam Javed’s mother reached Kot Lakhpat Jail to meet her daughter today. While talking to the media, she said that they are answerable to the Allah Almighty and she will tell the truth. “My daughter is safe in jail. I went to jail four days ago and the arrangements were good.”

“There is no truth in any kind of mistreatment. I have only one complaint that I brought something for my daughter but it was not given to her. I don’t know where it went now.”

Earlier in the day, PTI women workers denied torture or any rape attempt in jail. The arrested PTI women include Aliya Hamza, Sanam Javed Khan, Tayyaba Raja and others.

PTI female workers Aliya Hamza, Sanam Javed, Khadija Shah and Tayyaba Raja were presented before an anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Lahore over their alleged involvement in the May 9 riots.

Seven PTI women were produced before the ATC by the Sarwar Road police station’s officials today. The ATC approved a one-day extension in their judicial remand for reporting the identification parade.

The investigation officer (IO) apprised the court that 13 women were identified for taking part the Jinnah House attack case and a detailed report is being prepared. The IO added that seven women were presented before the court.

Aliya Hamza, Sanam Javed Khan and Tayyaba in their informal talk denied any type of torture in the jail and also refuted the claims of the former prime minister and PTI chief about rape.

Sanam Javed Khan said they have not done anything wrong and termed keeping them in jail ‘injustice.’

Earlier, the former premier alleged that women were being mistreated to pressurize the political leaders. The government had been denying the allegations of ‘mistreatment’ of PTI women prisoners.